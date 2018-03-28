Mumbai: Water exploding out of pipeline throws car in air

: A video is being shared on social media sites where water can be seen gushing out of a pipeline which threw a car up in the air.The dramatic incident might sound out of a Rohit Shetty’s movie but this happened in Borivali’s Chikuwadi on Monday night.After hearing a loud noise, at first, people suspected it to be a bomb blast. Later, it was revealed that it was a water pipeline that had burst in the area. Other cars standing nearby were also damaged.This is not the first time that such an incident happened in Mumbai. A few months ago, a similar accident happened in Bandra where people were also injured.Now, the BMC is under scanner as it is responsible for the maintenance of the pipeline.