 Mumbai: Water exploding out of pipeline throws car in air
The incident happened in Borivali’s Chikuwadi on Monday.

By: || Updated: 28 Mar 2018 11:55 AM
Image grab: ABP News

Mumbai: A video is being shared on social media sites where water can be seen gushing out of a pipeline which threw a car up in the air.

The dramatic incident might sound out of a Rohit Shetty’s movie but this happened in Borivali’s Chikuwadi on Monday night.


After hearing a loud noise, at first, people suspected it to be a bomb blast. Later, it was revealed that it was a water pipeline that had burst in the area. Other cars standing nearby were also damaged.

This is not the first time that such an incident happened in Mumbai. A few months ago, a similar accident happened in Bandra where people were also injured.

Now, the BMC is under scanner as it is responsible for the maintenance of the pipeline.

First Published:
