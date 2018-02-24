Cab driver made to do sit-ups by MNS leader for not wearing uniform at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: Workers and leaders of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are habitual to taking law into their own hands with all impunity.MNS leader Nitin Nandgaonkar has been one of them who recently made a cab driver do sit-ups outside Mumbai airport for not wearing uniform and not carrying his licensed badge.Calling himself a Maharashtra sainik (soldier), Nandgaonkar posted the video of the incident on his Facebook page, saying, "Public safety is in danger as there are illegal taxi and auto drivers who don't have registered batches and uniforms... They are getting this freedom as police and RTO police are allowing them for just a petty amount... If from now onwards any such drivers are caught without uniform or batches, then they should be ready for the circumstances from my side as a Maharashtra sainik."Nandgaonkar not only physically punished the driver but also verbally abused threatening him not to entire the airport premises again. It appears that the matter wasn’t reported to the authorized authorities.In the video, an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which secures the terminals of Indian airports is seen stopping by and standing as a mute spectator. He leaves the spot as Nandgaonkar continues to record the video. The video was posted on February 17, 2018, and has been shared by over 1000 users and liked by close to 6,000 people.Nandgaonkar has been off late targeting auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and posting these videos on his Facebook page. Couple of months ago, he posted a video of people consuming alcohol publicly brazenly at a street in the financial capital.