'Can't be everywhere in Mumbai', Mayor's response to tough questions

He made the controversial statement while visiting the site this morning where 14 people, mostly, women lost lives in a raging fire that erupted in a pub.
The Mayor visited the site 12 hours post the incident.
Mumbai Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar (PIC/ANI)
However, speaking to a news agency he said action will be taken against responsible persons for Kamla Mills fire incident.
Talking to ANI, Mahadeshwar said, "Fourteen people have been killed in the fire accident. Inquiry has been ordered and once the report comes then action will be taken against the responsible persons. Some people have informed that they had complained to the ward officer about unauthorised construction. The inquiry report will consist various aspects like- any such unauthorised construction, and whether fire audit was done or not, monsoon shed had permission or not."
View of a burned building where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai early on December 29, 2017.
Fire tore through a Mumbai building where a rooftop party was being held early on December 29, killing at least 14 people and leaving many injured, police said. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
When asked whether inquiry will be initiated against concerned BMC commissioner, the mayor first replied: "Whosoever will be responsible, action will be taken."
When the reporter of the news agency repeatedly sought specific answer, Mahadeshwar finally said, "Whosoever will be responsible, action will be taken. If commissioner is responsible then action will also be taken against him."
Jayant Lalani (C), father of Dhairya and Vishwa Lalani who lost their lives in a fire accident, looks at the body of his son, at a crematorium in Mumbai on December 29, 2017.
At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 03:42 PM