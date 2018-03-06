Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Kalachowki

As per initial reports, eight fire tenders and six water tankers reached the spot. No casualties have been reported till now. The actual cause of the fire is still not known.
Mumbai: Fire is at a godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki. No casualty reported pic.twitter.com/NBuApoXLJn
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
Firefighting operation is underway.
More details are awaited.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 06 Mar 2018 02:07 PM