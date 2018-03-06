 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Kalachowki
Eight fire tenders and six water tankers have reached the spot

Updated: 06 Mar 2018 02:21 PM
Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: In Mumbai's Kalachowki fire broke at a godown of Eastel Metal Company on Tuesday. It is reported that the godown is located opposite Aastha Maternity Nursing Home.



As per initial reports, eight fire tenders and six water tankers reached the spot. No casualties have been reported till now. The actual cause of the fire is still not known.



Firefighting operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

