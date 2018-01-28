Mumbai: Man gets sucked into MRI machine accidentally, killed, FIR registered

About MRI machine:

: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons in connection with Mumbai's Nair Hospital MRI machine death case.Rajesh Maru, 32-year-old, lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the hospital.The FIR has been registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Maru's brother-in-law, Harish Solanki, said that his mother was admitted in the hospital and the deceased went to visit her."He went there to visit my ailing mother but we did not know he would meet such a fate. We all are in shock. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room," he added.Image: ANISolanki further said the MRI machine was functioning when Maru was called in."As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within 2 minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake," he stated.The body has been sent for the post mortem in JJ Hospital.The police said they are further investigating the matter.The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical imaging technique which is used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the human. It scanners use strong magnetic fields, electric field gradients, and radio waves to generate images of the body organs.