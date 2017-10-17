Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees strike, travelers left stranded

Maharashtra: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees went on a strike from midnight on Tuesday, demanding a salary hike. The strike has led to increase of the problems of travelers who had got their reservations done.The strike angered the passengers who were left stranded at the bus depot, especially when the festival is around the corner.As per the travelers, they had no information from State Road Corporation about the strike; and were informed after an hour of reaching the stand that the buses won’t move.People who had to travel back home to celebrate festivals with their families have their money wasted and the ones who had emergencies in their respective houses are suffering.People who had reached bus stand were left clueless as to where to go in the middle of the night.The striking employees are demanding an increase in bonus and salaries. It was published through media and other communication sources.