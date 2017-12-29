 Birthday girl killed in Kamala Mills fire
Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

By: || Updated: 29 Dec 2017 01:32 PM
New Delhi: The raging fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at 1 Above pub.

Visuals of Khushboo Mehta along with her young friend Sinjal Mehta who also perished are seen in the visuals below before the fire engulfed the entire restaurant. The celebrations unfortunately that ended into tragedy have left her family members shocked.



Khushboo’s distressed grandfather Babu Lal told ABP News that fire safety norms were neglected by the restaurant owners.

A Source close to the family said that Khushboo had very recently got married and her birthday was a moment of back to back celebrations. Some of her friends and family members survived while many of them died due to suffocation. Most of them had rushed to the wash rooms to save themselves.

khushbu

The funeral of Khushboo will be held today afternoon.

Names of the deceased: 1) Jeet- 49 yrs 2) Preeti– 36 yrs 3) Tejal 4) Unknown – 40 yrs 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 yrs 7) Veena- 28 yrs 8) Kavita- 36 yrs 9) Paroli- 30 yrs 10) Dhairya- 26 yrs 11) Manisha- 30 yrs 12) Yasha- 27 13)Unknown  14) Khushboo.

CRITICAL : 1) Shefali

