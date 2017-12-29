Birthday girl killed in Kamala Mills fire

New Delhi: The raging fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at 1 Above pub.Visuals of Khushboo Mehta along with her young friend Sinjal Mehta who also perished are seen in the visuals below before the fire engulfed the entire restaurant. The celebrations unfortunately that ended into tragedy have left her family members shocked.Khushboo’s distressed grandfather Babu Lal told ABP News that fire safety norms were neglected by the restaurant owners.A Source close to the family said that Khushboo had very recently got married and her birthday was a moment of back to back celebrations. Some of her friends and family members survived while many of them died due to suffocation. Most of them had rushed to the wash rooms to save themselves.The funeral of Khushboo will be held today afternoon.1) Jeet- 49 yrs 2) Preeti– 36 yrs 3) Tejal 4) Unknown – 40 yrs 5) Pramila 6) Vishva- 23 yrs 7) Veena- 28 yrs 8) Kavita- 36 yrs 9) Paroli- 30 yrs 10) Dhairya- 26 yrs 11) Manisha- 30 yrs 12) Yasha- 27 13)Unknown 14) Khushboo.1) Shefali