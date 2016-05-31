 Mumbai local services hit as coach derails between Elphinstone and Lower Parel
  Mumbai local services hit as coach derails between Elphinstone and Lower Parel

By: || Updated: 31 May 2016 05:08 AM
Mumbai: Train services on the Western Railway were severely affected on Monday after an empty coach of an express train derailed between Elphinstone and Lower Parel railway stations.



The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. No injures have been reported.

Following the mishap, slow trains were diverted to the fast track from Mumbai Central to Dadar.


"Slow local lines are affected. Fast lines working only. Restoration work is in full swing," Western Railway tweeted.





"Slow trains are being diverted on fast lines for Churchgate from Mahim as fast lines are fully operational. Extra buses have been deployed by BEST between Mahim-CCG for commuters in affected sec besides services on fast lines," Western Railway tweeted.







