Mumbai local services hit as coach derails between Elphinstone and Lower Parel



Western Line of Mumbai Suburban Railway affected due to coach derailment b/w Elphinstone & Lower Parel Railway Stn pic.twitter.com/aYN11pDHrf

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2016



"Slow local lines are affected. Fast lines working only. Restoration work is in full swing," Western Railway tweeted.





Slow local lines are affected. Fast lines working only. Restoration work is in full swing.



— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 31, 2016









"Slow trains are being diverted on fast lines for Churchgate from Mahim as fast lines are fully operational. Extra buses have been deployed by BEST between Mahim-CCG for commuters in affected sec besides services on fast lines," Western Railway tweeted.



1/2 Slow trns are being diverted on fast lines for Churchgate from Mahim as fast lines are fully operational @RailMinIndia @sureshpprabhu

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 31, 2016







2/2 Extra buses hv been deployed by BEST bet Mahim-CCG for commutrs in affectd sec besids servics on fst lins @sureshpprabhu @RailMinIndia



— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 31, 2016









"Slow local lines are affected. Fast lines working only. Restoration work is in full swing," Western Railway tweeted."Slow trains are being diverted on fast lines for Churchgate from Mahim as fast lines are fully operational. Extra buses have been deployed by BEST between Mahim-CCG for commuters in affected sec besides services on fast lines," Western Railway tweeted.

: Train services on the Western Railway were severely affected on Monday after an empty coach of an express train derailed between Elphinstone and Lower Parel railway stations.The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. No injures have been reported.Following the mishap, slow trains were diverted to the fast track from Mumbai Central to Dadar.