 Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Survivor says exit gate was narrow & it was difficult to escape
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Survivor says exit gate was narrow & it was difficult to escape

Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Survivor says exit gate was narrow & it was difficult to escape

The flames, initially suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit, quickly spread to another adjacent pub and a restaurant

By: || Updated: 29 Dec 2017 06:03 PM
Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Survivor says exit gate was narrow & it was difficult to escape

Siddharth Shroff suffered 20 per cent burns. (Image: ANI/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Siddharth Shroff one of the survivors of  Mumbai Kamala Mills fire on Friday said that around 150 people were in 1 Above restaurant when a fire broke out at 12:30 pm. They were then rushed to exit gate but it was narrow. It was difficult to escape.

The man, who suffered 20 per cent burns, was then shifted to the nearby hospital.

Siddharth Shroff suffered 20 per cent burns. (Image: ANI/ Twitter) Siddharth Shroff suffered 20 per cent burns. (Image: ANI/ Twitter)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire. The suspended officials were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward.

In separate statements, both The Mojo Bistro and 1Above said they had implemented all fire and safety norms as per rules and did not store any gas cylinders on their premises.

ALSO READ - These Heart-Wrenching Pictures Depict How Devastating Kamala Mills Fire Was

At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kulbhushan family meet: People send slippers to Pak embassy as #JutaBhejoPakistan trends on Twitter

trending now

VIDEO
Pakistan should set an example of forgiveness, says Asaduddin ...
SPORTS
'It is very unfortunate', says Sushil Kumar after his ...
INDIA
Facebook demands Aadhaar number, Ravi Shankar Prasad says will ...