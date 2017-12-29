Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Survivor says exit gate was narrow & it was difficult to escape

The man, who suffered 20 per cent burns, was then shifted to the nearby hospital.
Siddharth Shroff suffered 20 per cent burns. (Image: ANI/ Twitter)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire. The suspended officials were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward.
In separate statements, both The Mojo Bistro and 1Above said they had implemented all fire and safety norms as per rules and did not store any gas cylinders on their premises.
At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 05:54 PM