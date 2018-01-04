 Mumbai: Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid meet cancelled by Mumbai Police
The police denied permission in the wake of protests and bandh in the state on Wednesday

Updated: 04 Jan 2018 04:59 PM
New Delhi: Police on Thursday denied permission to a summit scheduled to be addressed by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

The police denied permission in the wake of protests and bandh in the state on Wednesday following violence on the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago at Bhima Koregaon in Pune.

The students gathered outside a hall for the event were detained.



A detained student leader dubbed the police action as "dictatorship" and said they will take their fight to Parliament.

The action came after police denied permission for the 'All India Students Summit 2018', which was scheduled to be held today, in which Mevani, the newly elected MLA from Gujarat, and Khalid were invited.

Communal clashes jolt Pune:

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead.

The clashes broke out at Bhima-Koregaon when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, about 30 km from Pune city, the police had said.

Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those of the Peshwa.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchables - were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

