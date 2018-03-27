Mumbai: HDFC bank puts 'anti-homeless' metal spikes; attracts criticism

The matter got escalated after someone took a picture of the same and posted it on social media. The same was followed by a lot of angst by people; who passed aggressive comments at the bank.
Looks like a VERY expensive lawsuit for damages waiting to happen... @simonmundy @HDFC_Bank
— Amy Kazmin (@AmyKazmin) March 26, 2018
We witness daily cruelty in this land of ours but this is UNBELIEVABLE. @HDFC_Bank (Fort Branch) has laid out spikes in front to deter the homeless.
This is CRIMINAL intent, besides being dangerous for passersby. @MumbaiPolice, please ACT at once. (images courtesy @simonmundy) pic.twitter.com/41QGel9esC
— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 26, 2018
“As others have pointed out, these anti-homeless spikes from @HDFC_Bank Fort branch are not only a depressing gesture towards Mumbai's many rough sleepers, but could also impale any pedestrian unlucky enough to trip and fall in this crowded passageway” Simon Munday, a Mumbai based journalist said.
An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch) pic.twitter.com/5H8ErgUoth
— Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 25, 2018
The social media pressure therefore forced the bank officials to get the anti-homeless spikes removed within hours.
We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority. @simonmundy https://t.co/Tw5j6RYmGu
— HDFC Bank (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 26, 2018
