 Mumbai: HDFC bank puts 'anti-homeless' metal spikes; attracts criticism
The matter got escalated after someone took a picture of the same and posted it on social media. The same was followed by a lot of angst by people; who passed aggressive comments at the bank.

By: || Updated: 27 Mar 2018 04:48 PM
Mumbai: In an attempt to fend off ‘homeless’ who take shelter outside the shops and close shutters, HDFC Bank’s Fort Branch placed metal spikes outside the bank; attracting a lot of criticism.

The matter got escalated after someone took a picture of the same and posted it on social media. The same was followed by a lot of angst by people; who passed aggressive comments at the bank.









“As others have pointed out, these anti-homeless spikes from @HDFC_Bank Fort branch are not only a depressing gesture towards Mumbai's many rough sleepers, but could also impale any pedestrian unlucky enough to trip and fall in this crowded passageway” Simon Munday, a Mumbai based journalist said.





The social media pressure therefore forced the bank officials to get the anti-homeless spikes removed within hours.

