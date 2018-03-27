Mumbai: HDFC bank puts ‘anti-homeless’ iron spikes; later gets it removed after backlash



We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority. @simonmundy https://t.co/Tw5j6RYmGu

— HDFC Bank (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 26, 2018



#LatestVisuals: Iron spikes installed outside #Mumbai's Fort branch of HDFC bank being removed. pic.twitter.com/GrlZ3YBIDh

— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

: HDFC Bank’s Fort branch’s decision to install ‘anti-homeless’ iron spikes outside their gate caused quite a stir on Monday.Image: ABP NewsPhotos of these dangerous iron spikes were shared several times on social media sites. Many claim that rather than helping in getting rid of homeless, this hostile approach of the bank would end up harming a passerby.On the controversy, HDFC responded by saying that the bank would be removing the spikes immediately.The bank said “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority.”The spikes were later removed.