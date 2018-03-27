 Mumbai: HDFC bank puts ‘anti-homeless’ iron spikes; later gets it removed after backlash
On the controversy, HDFC responded by saying “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch"

Image: ABP News

Mumbai: HDFC Bank’s Fort branch’s decision to install ‘anti-homeless’ iron spikes outside their gate caused quite a stir on Monday.

Image: ABP News

Photos of these dangerous iron spikes were shared several times on social media sites. Many claim that rather than helping in getting rid of homeless, this hostile approach of the bank would end up harming a passerby.

On the controversy, HDFC responded by saying that the bank would be removing the spikes immediately.

The bank said “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority.”



The spikes were later removed.



