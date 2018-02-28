Mumbai: Green Acres society, where Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actress' demise







Green Acres society, where Sridevi resided, cancelled Holi celebrations in view of the actress' demise here, reported ANI.Sridevi went to Dubai to attend a family function. However, on Saturday night she died as a result of accidental drowning in Hotel's bathtub.Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.