 Mumbai: Green Acres society, where Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actress' demise
Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.

Updated: 28 Feb 2018 11:33 AM
Image: ANI

Mumbai: Green Acres society, where Sridevi resided, cancelled Holi celebrations in view of the actress' demise here, reported ANI.

Sridevi went to Dubai to attend a family function. However, on Saturday night she died as a result of accidental drowning in Hotel's bathtub.

Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.




