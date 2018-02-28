Mumbai: Green Acres society, where Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actress' demise

Sridevi went to Dubai to attend a family function. However, on Saturday night she died as a result of accidental drowning in Hotel's bathtub.
Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.
Green Acres society, where #Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actor's demise #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uADRiujb1J
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 11:32 AM