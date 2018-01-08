Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporator Ashok Sawant Stabbed To Death

On Sunday, at around 10:45 pm Shiv Sena leader and ex-corporate Ashok Sawant(62) was stabbed to death outside his residence in Mumbai's Samta Nagar by two unknown assailants.As per reports, two men, who had been waiting in a vehicle outside his house attacked him with choppers while he was returning home after meeting his friend.The people around immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The police later sent his body to city's Shatabdi hospital for postmortem.An FIR has been filed under IPC section 302 and an investigation is underway. The CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the area will also be examined.Various media reports claim that he was receiving extortion calls, which can be the reason behind the murder. Sawant is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.