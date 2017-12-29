Mumbai: Fire forces news channels in Kamala Mills to shift offices temporarily

Mumbai: The massive fire in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Compund has badly affected various television news channels which were being operated inside the complex, causing a lot of damage and loss of property. Also, the operations of these channels including Mirror Now, Et Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi had to be stopped completely initially just after fire.These news channels have therefore made make-shift operations and have resumed their telecast.Mirror Now, which is a part of Times Group is running its operations from Delhi. Likewise Zoom channel is also running its operations from their Delhi office.ET Now, which is a business channel, is running its operations to Motilal Oswal building.On the other hand, TV9 is running its operations from a room-sized office in Mumbai.Considering the number of department that are required to run news channel namely PCR, Output, input, makeup room, digital department it is ought to get very difficult to operate from a small room.Speaking to ABP News, an administrative officer at TV9 channel said “There is power disconnection. We cannot resume operations till we get a clearance from fire department”.Though the fire has been doused, resuming the operations in the building is likely to take some time, considering the amount of damage that has been done.