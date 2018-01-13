Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1A of airport, situation under control

Fire broke out at the ceremonial lounge of Domestic Terminal 1A of the #Mumbai Airport in Santacruz, fire doused now. Normal operations & people were not affected. pic.twitter.com/HwbGBjfCdA
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
Reportedly, the fire has been doused. The Mumbai Fire Brigade quickly brought the situation under control.
IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER
The flight operations were unaffected.
First Published: 13 Jan 2018 04:11 PM