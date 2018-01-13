 Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1A of airport, situation under control
The flight operations were not affected

Updated: 13 Jan 2018 04:17 PM
IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER

NEW DELHI: Fire broke out at the ceremonial lounge of Domestic Terminal 1A of the Mumbai Airport in Santacruz on Saturday.



Reportedly, the fire has been doused. The Mumbai Fire Brigade quickly brought the situation under control.

IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER

The flight operations were unaffected.

