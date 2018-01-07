Mumbai: Fire at Cine Vista studio in Kanjurmarg claims one life



Gopi Verma, audio assistant working at cine vista studio died in last night fire.. his body was found with 100% burns inside the studio today morning.. body taken to Rajawadi hospital @abpnewstv @abpmajhatv

— Ganesh Thakur (@7_ganesh) January 7, 2018

Gopi Verma, an audio assistant working at cine vista studio died in the blaze. His body was recovered from inside the studio with 100 per cent burns.The fire broke out at around 8 pm and by 10 pm it was brought under control.The shooting of two TV serials was going on at the studio which is located along the Central railway line at the time of the incident.Over 150 shooting crew were evacuated from the studio after the fire broke.The studio is a ground-plus-one structure. Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first.This comes just days after a massive blaze claimed the lives of 14 people in the Kamala Mills compound.Last September, a shooting floor in the famous R.K.Studios, Chembur had been reduced to ashes along with some priceless memorabilia belonging to Bollywood's Kapoor family.