Mumbai: Fire at 17th floor duplex flat in Walkeshwar high-rise

"Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the high-rise, Regal Tower, at 4.26 pm and is busy dousing the fire," the official said.
#Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 17th floor of a building in Walkeshwar, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. (Photos: ANI) pic.twitter.com/dWaBNrO5qf
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 25, 2017
The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said.
वालकेश्वर इलाके के 31 मंजिला Legend Building के 17वे और 18वे फ्लोर के एक डुप्लेक्स फ्लैट में शाम करीब 4 बजे लगी आग । फायर फाइटर 17 वी मंजिल पर पहुचकर आग बुझाने का काम कर रहे है । @abpnewshindi @abpmajhatv @sansaniABP @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/jfDtXmLPfP
— Mrityunjay Singh™ (@kunwarmritunjay) December 25, 2017
Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said, "The fire is confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of this ground-plus-31 storey building. Fire-fighting and rescue operation is in progress."
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 25 Dec 2017 06:03 PM