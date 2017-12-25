Mumbai: Fire at 17th floor duplex flat in Walkeshwar high-rise



#Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 17th floor of a building in Walkeshwar, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. (Photos: ANI) pic.twitter.com/dWaBNrO5qf

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in the upscale Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai Monday afternoon, a fire brigade official said."Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the high-rise, Regal Tower, at 4.26 pm and is busy dousing the fire," the official said.The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said.Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale said, "The fire is confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of this ground-plus-31 storey building. Fire-fighting and rescue operation is in progress."