Mumbai: FIR lodged against Congress' Sanjay Nirupam for 'provoking' hawkers

FIR is lodged against Congress' Sanjay Nirupam for "provoking" hawkers in Mumbai.A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker sustained serious injuries after he was allegedlyattacked by hawkers on Saturday outside Malad railway station in western suburb of the city.MNS has adopted an aggressive stance against hawkers occupying railway station premises after the Elphinstone Road railway station stampede that claimed 23 lives and its workers have been driving away illegal vendors since October 15.A similar drive was undertaken by the party in Malad area on Saturday.MNS worker Sushant Malavade and other activists tried to evacuate hawkers from near the railway station area, it was then that some of the vendors allegedly attacked them, police said.Malavade, suffered serious injuries after which he was taken to a local hospital, said police.Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday had said he would not tolerate such high-handedness of MNS leaders against the hawkers.The hawkers are capable enough to retaliate to any aggression from MNS, he said.