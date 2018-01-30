Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress files molestation complaint, accused absconding

The complaint was registered against him at Mumbai's Juhu police station.The 66-year-old actress alleged that Sarfaraz Khan alias Amar Khanna had also threatened her. According to her complaint, Khan had been sending her objectionable messages, threatened her building security and tried to enter her house forcibly.A notice was supposed to be sent to Khan today.Both of them were not on talking terms of late following some dispute.A police official told news agency PTI that the accused, also a resident of upscale Juhu, kept calling the actress and even used to stalk her even after she had asked him against doing so.Police have registered an FIR under sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant sections of the IPC against the businessman, the official said.An investigation has been launched against the businessman, who is currently absconding, according to news agency ANI.The actress had worked in some popular movies in the 70s.