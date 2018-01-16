Mumbai: Another arrest in Kamala mills fire case, co-owner of Mojo's Bistro Yug Tuli arrested by police

Another arrest has been made in Kamala mills fire case. Co-owner of Mojo's Bistro Yug Tuli arrested by the Mumbai police.Recently, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, '1 Above' pub co-owners wanted in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, were arrested.On December 29, fire had swept through the '1 Above' and adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 14 people.Meanwhile, the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday fixed February 12 as the next date of hearing the plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro, seeking a judicial inquiry into Kamala Mills Fire incident that claimed 14 lives.While hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) yesterday, the HC pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire department for failing to ensure that restaurants and pubs follow fire safety norms."It is time the BMC keeps its house in order," a division bench of Justice R.M. Borde and Justice R.G. Ketkar reportedly said.(Witn inputs from agencies)