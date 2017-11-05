Mumbai: Airport officials seize 11 sets of iPhone X valued at Rs 10,57,388 in market

With the launch of Apple's flagship model iPhone X, different news related to the cell phone has started cropping up.In the latest, on Sunday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs detained a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai and seized 11 pieces of the newly launched iPhone X.The passenger, identified as Bhavesh Ravjibhai Virani, was travelling from Hongkong to India on Saturday.The 11 mobile phones are valued at Rs 10,57,388 in the market.The Customs official said, "We are in the process of finding the reason as to why was he carrying the phones."A case has been registered in this regard.Image: ANIOn Saturday, a man from Thane's Naupada district made headlines with his recent stunt, wherein he took a rather unconventional route to get his pre-ordered iPhone X.Sitting on a horse and holding a placard that read, "I love iPhone X," he had a procession and a band party follow him to the store.According to reports, Pallival, went riding a horse with a procession and a band party to receive his iPhone X at 6:30 pm at Thane's Hariniwas circle on Friday.He even received his brand new iPhone X while sitting on the horse by the store owner Ashish Thakker.It was a lucky day for Pallival as he became a proud owner of a brand new latest iPhone X and was also happy getting the publicity.The iPhone X marks as an important milestone in the history of Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone X - pronounced as iPhone ten -- exists to commemorate ten years of the iPhone.iPhone X starts from Rs 89,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 102,000.