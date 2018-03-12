Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan arrested in car accident case

Mumbai: Singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan was arrested on Monday by versova police for rash driving after he hit an autorickshaw, which injured a lady passenger and the auto driver.The Incident happened at Lokhandwala back roads.Though the singer himself took the injured to the hospital, but the lady injured in this accident pressed charges against him, which led to his arrest under section 279; which a bailable offence. The cops are likely to grant him bail shortly.The incident took place in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, injuring a 64-year-old lady and the auto driver.Aditya was driving his Mercedes Benz and he took the injured in his car to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.