Mumbai: Actor Tom Alter dead at 67

Veteran theatre and film personality Tom Alter on Friday lost his battle against skin cancer at his residence here, his manager said. He was 67.Tom Alter was battling stage four skin cancer at a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted earlier in September.He returned home on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday night, the acclaimed actor's manager Ismail Ansari told IANS.Earlier, Tom Alter's son Jamie had told IANS that the actor was suffering squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.Last year, Tom Alter had got his thumb amputated due to the condition.According to Jamie, Tom Alter was fighting cancer well and was showing the will to battle it out.Known for starring in television shows like "Bharat Ek Khoj", "Zabaan Sambhalke" and "Betaal Pachisi", Tom Alter was an American-origin actor settled in India.He had a flourishing career on stage, and on the big screen, he has played pivotal roles in successful films like "Gandhi", "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Kranti", "Aashiqui" and "Parinda".In 2008, he was recognised with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.