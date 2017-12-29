In Mumbai: A deluge, a stampede and a major blaze - all on the 29th

The series of '29' began on August 29 when torrential rain brought Mumbai to its knees, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees and leaving hundreds of Mumbaikars stranded. At least 10 people were killed in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.Exactly a month later, on September 29, 23 people lost their lives in a stampede on a bridge linking the Elphinstone Road and Parel stations.And on Friday, in the dying days of the year, tragedy struck again on the 29th with a fire breaking out in a pub in a building in the Kamala Mills compound hosting a birthday party.The midnight blaze killed 14 people, including 11 women, and injured 21.The three tragedies, on the same day of various months, were also linked by allegations that they were the result of apathy and could have been avoided.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today promised action against errant civic officials and the owners of a pub in central Mumbai where a massive fire claimed 14 lives.Speaking to reporters after visiting the building in Kamala Mill Compound in Lower Parel where the tragedy took place past midnight, Fadnavis said he had ordered safety audit of all such structures in the city.Officials have also been directed to demolish illegal structures, he added.Fadnavis said he has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner to hold an enquiry and submit a report within 15 days.In a bid to shrug off responsibility from the tragic incident in Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar on Friday said, “I cannot be aware of all that is happening in the city”.He made the controversial statement while visiting the site this morning where 14 people, mostly, women lost lives in a raging fire that erupted in a pub.The Mayor visited the site 12 hours post the incident.However, speaking to a news agency he said action will be taken against responsible persons for Kamla Mills fire incident.New Delhi: In a bizarre statement on Friday outside Parliament, BJP MP Hema Malini blamed Mumbai’s rising population for the fire that claimed 14 lives in a pub.Speaking to reporters the actor-turned MP questioned why fire safety norms were neglected at the restaurant comparing to the heavy restrictions put on bungalows in the city.“It is very sad what has happened in Mumbai. The authorities are irresponsible in giving permissions to such restaurants. So many restrictions are put when we build our bungalows. How can they give permissions to restaurants just like that,” the veteran actress questioned.