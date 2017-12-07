Mumbai: 45 year old woman dies after tree falls on her

: A 45-year-old woman was killed in Mumbai on Thursday after a tree fell on her. An official of the BMC Disaster Control said that the victim was on a morning walk near the Golden Club in Chembur when the accident occurred.She was then rushed to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The victim was identified as Sharda S. Ghodeswar.Several activists have said that many fully grown and healthy trees collapse during the monsoon season when they are weakened by heavy winds and rain.This is the second such incident in Chembur in the past six months.On July 20, Kanchan Nath was killed when a tree suddenly fell on her at Swastik Park. Her husband Rajat Nath filed a criminal writ petition in the Bombay High Court which is expected to come up for hearing soon.A resident said that during the building of roads, BMC workers and contractors cover up the entire base of all the trees growing beside the roads and highways in the city. This does not leave space for the water to seep to the roots. So even though the trees appear strong and healthy, they can't withstand heavy rain or winds and suddenly come crashing down.(with input from agencies)