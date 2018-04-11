  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Mumbai: 42-year-old fashion designer held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughters
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Mumbai: 42-year-old fashion designer held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughters

Mumbai: 42-year-old fashion designer held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughters

The alleged crime came to light when the elder of the two sisters, who is 17 years old, told her mother about the ordeal last week, said a police official.

By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 11:14 AM
Mumbai: 42-year-old fashion designer held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughters

Image only for representational purpose

Mumbai: A 42-year-old fashion designer was arrested in suburban Vakola for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters, police said today.

The alleged crime came to light when the elder of the two sisters, who is 17 years old, told her mother about the ordeal last week, said a police official.

The younger sister is 13 years old, he said.

When the woman confronted her husband about it, he abused her, after which she took both the girls to the Vakola police station and lodged a complaint, said senior inspector Kailashchand Avhad.

Police registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the man.

The elder girl, who is a class XI student, told police that her father had sexually assaulted her many times in the last two years, the officer said.

He allegedly threatened to stop paying for her education and even throw her out of the house if she complained.

In November last year, the accused tried to sexually assault her younger sister too, she told police.

The accused was arrested on April 8 and a special court for the POCSO Act sent him in police custody till April 12, Avhad said, adding that that probe is underway.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 11:14 AM
View Comments
Next Story Allahabad HC takes suo-moto cognizance of Unnao rape case
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Bigg Boss 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal beats up rickshaw driver

IT'S OFFICIAL! Sonam Kapoor to tie knot with Anand Ahuja in May

Amid marriage preparations of Tej Pratap Yadav, CBI questions Rab...

Aman Gandhi to play the antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3

Aaj Ka Arjun: Aaj Ka Arjun: PM Narendra Modi's address from Champ...