Mumbai: 14 killed as building catches major fire in Kamla Mills; FIR against owners

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official said.
A lounge named Mojos caught fire at 12:30 am on Friday.
- Short-circuit was reason behind fire
- Mojos was owned by Shankar Mahadevan's son
- FIR registered against the owners of the building
- Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi
- The building wasn't equipped with fire extinguishing devices
- The exits of the building was blocked as goods were kept over there, which kept people from evading
- Lot of people locked themselves in the washroom thinking water would keep them from getting in contact with fire, but maximum people died in washroom due to suffocation
- The fire took place when a birthday party was underway in Mojos lounge
The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.
The building, in Central Mumbai, houses news channels like Mirror Now, Times Now. The telecast of Mirror Now had to be stopped because of the fire.
The building also has several commercial establishments including hotels.
According to the official, the cause of the fire was short circuit.
