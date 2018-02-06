 Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from Khar Danda to Gateway of India
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from Khar Danda to Gateway of India

Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from Khar Danda to Gateway of India

The girl comes from Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 09:34 AM
Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from Khar Danda to Gateway of India
Mumbai: At the time when we are fighting for equal rights for women, and their security; Udaipur based Gauri Singhvi set a precedent on Tuesday morning.

14-year-old Gauri swam a distance of approximately 48 kilometeres from Khar Danda to Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The girl comes from Rajasthan’s Udaipur. She began the exercise early morning on Tuesday, in the presence of her coaches and experts.

DVUWe7EX4AA4UZl

The girl is an inspiration as she has set an example for other women, who refrain from pursuing their dreams and also for men who pull down these women.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 1 cop killed in firing inside Srinagar hospital, Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jat escapes

trending now

INDIA
Akhilesh Yadav pitches for SP-BSP alliance in upcoming Lok ...
TV
Actors Kinshuk Mahajan and Sana Amin Sheikh to quit ...
INDIA
Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from ...