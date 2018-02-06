Mumbai: 14-year-old Gauri Singhvi covers 48 kms by swimming from Khar Danda to Gateway of India

14-year-old Gauri swam a distance of approximately 48 kilometeres from Khar Danda to Gateway of India in Mumbai.
The girl comes from Rajasthan’s Udaipur. She began the exercise early morning on Tuesday, in the presence of her coaches and experts.
The girl is an inspiration as she has set an example for other women, who refrain from pursuing their dreams and also for men who pull down these women.
First Published: 06 Feb 2018 09:21 AM