  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Mulayam backs son Akhilesh's decision, hails SP-BSP alliance
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Mulayam backs son Akhilesh's decision, hails SP-BSP alliance

Mulayam backs son Akhilesh's decision, hails SP-BSP alliance

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday backed the decision of his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav of joining hands with the BSP for elections, saying such an alliance will prove to be very strong in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

By: | Updated: 10 Apr 2018 09:26 PM
Mulayam Singh backs son Akhilesh's Yadav's decision, hails SP-BSP alliance

Mulayam Singh Yadav with Son Akhilesh Yadav. Photo: FB (File)

MAINPURI: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday backed the decision of his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav of joining hands with the BSP for elections, saying such an alliance will prove to be very strong in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is a very good effort...with both the parties coming together, no one will be able to stop them in the Lok Sabha election...there is a need to keep it going," he told a public meeting at Kishni here.

The SP patron also thanked the workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for supporting the SP candidates in the recently held bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Shunning their decades-long rivalry, the SP and the BSP came together against the BJP in the bypolls and wrested the two important Lok Sabha seats -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur -- from the saffron party last month.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 10 Apr 2018 09:26 PM
View Comments
Next Story Telangana CM wants comprehensive plan for infra development at Singareni Mining areas
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Shweta Tiwari spending vacation in London ...

Upasana Singh and her husband Neeraj Bharadwaj are back together

Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj announced winners of TV show,...

Sawarns call for Bharat Bandh via social media; security beefed u...

Kangra: 29 children died, 13 injured as school bus falls in ditch