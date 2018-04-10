Mulayam backs son Akhilesh's decision, hails SP-BSP alliance

The SP patron also thanked the workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for supporting the SP candidates in the recently held bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Shunning their decades-long rivalry, the SP and the BSP came together against the BJP in the bypolls and wrested the two important Lok Sabha seats -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur -- from the saffron party last month.
