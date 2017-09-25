Mukul Roy Decides To Quit TMC, Party Says He's Suspended For 6 Years

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI





Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): In a major jolt to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy on Monday announced he would be resigning from Rajya Sabha and from the primary membership of the party after Durga Puja.Roy represents the TMC in the Rajya Sabha.Roy said that he will reveal the reason behind this decision after Durga Puja."This is my principle decision. I am going to resign from the post of working committee today itself. After Durga Puja, I am going to resign from Rajya Sabha. On the same date, I will also resign from the post of primary membership of Trinamool Congress. After Durga Puja, I will reveal why I am resigning from the party," Roy said in a press conference.Roy is considered as the next big name in the Trinamool Congress ranks, with him being considered as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's right-hand man.On August 4, former Railways minister Mukul Roy had said that neither he is leaving TMC, nor joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).His clarification came after speculations were afloat that Roy is set to join the BJP.Speaking to ANI, Roy earlier had said that the reports are baseless. "I am not leaving my party. And, I am not joining the BJP," he said. (ANI)