 WATCH: Pakistan organises 'mujra revelry' in London to raise funds for Kashmir
Pakistan embarrassed by Mujra dancers at an event marked for raising funds for Kashmir.

Updated: 21 Nov 2017 02:03 PM
New Delhi: Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir was severely exposed in London where ‘Mujra’ dancers were called in to enthrall guests an event organized to raise funds for education in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) .

The event was attended by president of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, who did not object but enjoyed the female dancers performing obscene moves. The function was organized to raise funds for education in the region oppressed by the Pakistan military.



The ‘Kashmir cause’ blabbering of Pakistani diplomats at the international arena stood exposed there by embarrassing their ruling government back home.

Masood Khan used the forum to extend the rant against Indian government and forces but did not make an effort to stop the shameless ‘Mujra’ revelry.



Meanwhile, in a bid to save the country’s face from embarrassment, a Pakistani reporter said the guests at the event were shocked to see the ‘dancers from India’ performing.

