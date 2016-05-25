MSBSHSE HSC Results 2016: Check mahresult.nic.in for Maharashtra Board HSC results 2016; results announced

Students, who appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC (class 12th) examinations for the session 2015-16, can check their results on the official websites of the board as well as through SMS.
About 14 lakh students appeared for the exam across the Maharashtra state. The MSBSHSE class 12th (HSC) exams were held from February 18, 2016 till March 28, 2016.
The board is likely to declare the results for all streams including Science, Arts and Commerce, today.
How to check your result:
1. Visit the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in
2. Click on ‘HSC Examination Result 2016’
3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials required
4. Click ‘Submit’
5. Your scores will be displayed on the screen
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
About the Board:
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.
