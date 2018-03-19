MP's PWD minister's daughter-in-law commits suicide; family blames 'mantri'

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s PWD Minister Rampal Singh has been stuck in a major controversy. He has been accused of ‘abetment to suicide’ of his daughter-in-law.As per the allegations of the woman’s family, their daughter married Rampal Singh’s daughter, but the minister is refuting the claims that the woman was married to his son.The final rites of the girl have been performed. As per reports, two had a love marriage.To prove that Rampal’s son Girjesh Rajputy married Preeti, the woman’s family also produced a marriage certificate.As per the deceased’s family, Rampal got furious on hearing about the marriage of his son and Preeti; and he convinced his son on marrying another woman.The news of her husband going to marry another woman didn’t go down well Preeti’s throat; who after two committed suicide.The cops have also found a suicide note next to Preeti’s body.