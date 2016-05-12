MPBSE.nic.in Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board HSC Class 12th (XII) results 2016 to be declared today @ mpresults.nic.in

The MPBSE has conducted its HSSC exams for session 2015-16 in the months of March and April.
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th examination result. We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
Follow these simple steps to check your results:
1: Access the MPBSE official website: http://mpbse.nic.in/ or www.mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will flash on the screen.
About the Board:
The MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) is a state government body responsible for determining the policy-related, administrative, cognitive, and intellectual direction of Madhya Pradesh’s higher educational system.
It regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.
MPBSE provides direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
First Published: 12 May 2016 11:03 AM