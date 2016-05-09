 MPBSE likely to announce Plus Two results for 2016 on May 10 @ mpbse.nic.in
  MPBSE likely to announce Plus Two results for 2016 on May 10 @ mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE likely to announce Plus Two results for 2016 on May 10 @ mpbse.nic.in

By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 02:04 PM
MPBSE likely to announce Plus Two results for 2016 on May 10 @ mpbse.nic.in
Bhopal: The result for (MPBSE) Madhya Pradesh Board at School Education class 12 exam would be released on May 12, 2016 at 4 pm.

The board had conducted the Madhyamik examination in the months of  March 1 to April 5, 2016.

Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results on boards official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/

Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations at various centres across the state.

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students.

To all those who will score good marks in exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

1: Access the WBBSE official website:  http://mpbse.nic.in/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

