 MPBSE HSSC Results 2016: MPBSE.nic.in Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board HSSC results DECLARED @mpresults.nic.in
By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 04:35 PM
New Delhi: MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) has announced the Madhya Pradesh Board HSSC class 12th results on Thursday, i.e. May 12 2016. The students who appeared for MPBSE HSSC class 12th examinations will be able to check their results on MPBSE's official website at 4:00 pm.

The MPBSE conducted its HSSC (class 12th) exams this year in the months of March-April.

We wish all the very best to the students for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th examination result. We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They are not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

Follow these simple steps to check your results:

1: Access the MPBSE official website: http://mpbse.nic.in/ or www.mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.

About the MPBSE Board:

The MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) is a state government body responsible for determining the policy-related, administrative, cognitive, and intellectual direction of Madhya Pradesh’s higher educational system.

It regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.

MPBSE provides direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

First Published:
