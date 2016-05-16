MPBSE HSC class 10th Results 2016: MPBSE.nic.in Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board HSC (X) results to be declared shortly @mpresults.nic.in

: MPBSE HSC class 10 examination results 2016 will be released by the The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPPSE) shortly. The students who appeared for MPBSE class 10th examinations can check their results on MPBSE board’s official website after 3:30 pm.The MPBSE has conducted its HSC exams for session 2015-16 in the months of March and April.Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th examination result. We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will flash on the screen.The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.About the Board:The MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) is a state government body responsible for determining the policy-related, administrative, cognitive, and intellectual direction of Madhya Pradesh’s higher educational system.It regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.MPBSE provides direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.