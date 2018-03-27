MP PEB Vyapam Patwari results 2017 stalled temporarily; Here is how you can access your result

Thehave been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) formerly known as Vyapam. The results however have been temporarily put on hold.The results have been released on the official website of Professional Examination Board BhopalThe examinees can check their result after four hours from now as the results have been put on hold.Here is the direct link to check the MP PEB Vyapam Patwari 2017 results after 4 hours:In fact, those appearing for the examination for group 2 examination for recruitment to the post of junior supply officer and others, that is being conducted on March 27 and March 28, are facing difficulty in downloading admit card from the website. Owing to the problem, the display of results of Patwari examination has been stalled for few hours.However you can access your result after few hours.Here is how you can download your result:To download the MP Vyapam Patwari Result 2017, click on the “Download Result” link after visiting peb.mp.gov.in.In the new page that will appear on your screen, you are supposed to enter the required fields, including your nine digit roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. After this you need to click on the search button.You can then see your result. You can download it and save it in a folder after carefully checking your details on the result such as your name, paper, date of birth gender etc. You can also take a print out of the result for future use.The website of MP Professional Examination Board has recently changed its website address from http://vyapam.nic.in/ to peb.mp.gov.in.Organised by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) The Vyapam Patwari examination 2017 were conducted from December 9 to December 31. On Januray 10, 2018, a re-examination was conducted. The mode of examination was online. The exam was conducted for recruitment to 9235 posts of MP Patwari.