MP man shoots dead uncle, cousin for refusing money for liquor

Bhind (MP): A 27-year-old today allegedly shot dead his uncle and cousin after they refused to give himmoney to buy liquor, police said.The incident happened in the afternoon in Pachaira village in the district and police said that the accused, identified as Bhajanlal, fled the scene."Bhajanlal was annoyed at being refused money to buy liquor and so he shot his uncle Kamlesh (50) and cousin Pradeep (25) with his 315 bore gun," said Bhind Superintendent of Police Prashant Khare.Khare added that the shots were fired from close range and hit Kamlesh on his head and Pradeep on the chest and head.He said that a case had been registered and a manhunt was on for Bhajanlal.