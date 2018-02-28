MP bypoll results 2018: Congress retains Mungaoli Assembly seat

Brajendra Singh Yadav got 70,808 votes while the BJP candidate, Baisahab Yadav, bagged 68,684.A total of 22 candidates from Mungaoli were in the fray for the February 24 polls.Counting of votes began in the morning with the BJP leading in the first round. However, the Congress candidate surged ahead from second round onwards and maintained the lead till the seventh round.Baisahab Yadav again caught up and left his opponent behind between the 12 to 15th rounds.In the last round, the Congress managed to gain a lead again, retaining the seat.Notably, the Congress had won the seat by a margin of 20,765 votes in the previous election.The bypoll, held on February 24, was necessitated due to the death of Congress's MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda.The BJP that has been in power for 15 years in the state pitched for development in the Congress bastion. Having lost two assembly bypolls to the Congress last year, the BJP was keen on recovering lost ground.