 MP: BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma made to wear garland of shoes while he was campaigning for civic election
Reacting to this incident, the BJP candidate said, "They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him and he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child,"

Image: ANI

New Delhi: On Sunday, Dinesh Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Madhya Pradesh's Dhamnod Civic election was greeted with a garland of shoes while campaigning door to door for the upcoming civic body elections.

In the video, Dinesh Sharma can be seen moving away when the man approached him with the garland of shoes, but he later lets him put it around his neck.

Reacting to this incident, the BJP candidate said, "They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him and he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child,"

As per reports, the man who made him wear the garland was angry over the water crisis in the region. He was quoted as saying," There's acute water problem. Had complained about it. Our women went to the then Chairperson to complain but a complaint was registered against them. They were called multiple times to police station even at night. So I did this,"

It is to be noted that following anti-incumbency in Dhamnod Civic election, BJP has changed its candidate this time.








