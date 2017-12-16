Mumbai: Mother writes letter to company describing Left-Handed daughters problem; receives customized sharpeners

Data on the internet says that around 10 per cent of the world population is left-handed but unfortunately, it feels that the world has forgotten them. Stationary products are usually designed in a way so that right-handers find it easy to use them.IMAGE: (Shweta Singh/Facebook)Shweta Singh, mother of a 4-year-old daughter wrote in a viral Facebook post that her left-handed daughter one day returned home from school upset. When asked what the problem was, she said, "Mummy I am unable to sharpen my pencil, whereas all the other kids easily do that.""I thought for the reason and realised that the sharpeners available in market are manufactured for the right handed people. It is very difficult for a 4 year old left handed skilled kid to use it," Shweta wrote in a Facebook post which has gone viral.When she searched pencil sharpeners for left handers online, she found they were priced from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200.Shweta wrote a letter to Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., (owners of the Nataraj and Apsara brands) and to her surprise they replied.With a week, she received sharpener specially designed for left hand writing skills. She write “They took efforts and designed the sharpener specially for my kid”