 Mother, daughter thrashed to death in Greater Noida; 15-yr-old son missing
A cricket bat and a pair of scissors were used as weapons to commit the crime

By: || Updated: 06 Dec 2017 09:53 AM
Greater Noida double murder/ ABP News image

Uttar Pradesh: A heart-wrenching incident shook Greater Noida on Tuesday, where a woman and her minor daughter were thrashed with a cricket bat to death; whereas, her 15-year-old son went missing from the house.

The cops have launched search operations to find the murderer. Also, the forensic team is attempting to find out if there was any forced entry in the house.

The matter came to light after the family members of the victims were trying to reach them, but no one was answering the bell. The family thereafter reached out for the neighbours and entered the house via bathroom window to find out the dead bodies of the 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter draped in a blanket.



The cops are considering the missing 15-year-old as the prime suspect as the weapons that were used for murder were a bat and a pair of scissors which were already present in the house.

Also, considering the security arrangements of the apartment, it is very unlikely for an outsider to enter.

But, the cops are not jumping to the conclusions already as the case can come to a close only after the missing son is found.

Meanwhile, forensic team and sniffer dogs are at the spot of crime gathering evidences.

