Mortal remains of Baba Hardev Singh brought to Delhi, last rites on Wednesday

: Mortal remains of Hardev Singh, head of Nirankari Mission, who was killed in a road accident in Canada, were brought to Delhi on Monday.The body of the spiritual leader has been flown to Delhi from Canada's Montreal. Last rites of the Nirankari Mission chief will be performed on Wednesday.His body will be kept in west Delhi's Burari Road, from Monday afternoon for the devotees to pay their final respects.Hardev Singh, son of assassinated Nirankari head Gurbachan Singh was in Canada to attend spiritual meetings. A Nirankari International Samagam (NIS) was scheduled to be held in June in Toronto in Canada.Hardev Singh was born to Gurbachan Singh and Kulwant Kaur on February 23, 1954 in Delhi.After his early schooling at Rosary Public School, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi, he joined Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, a boarding school, in 1963.On completion of his schooling, he studied in Delhi University. In 1971, he joined the Nirankari Sewa Dal as its primary member.After the assassination of his father Gurbachan Singh, who was then head of the Sant Nirankari Mission in 1980, Hardev Singh succeeded as the 'Satguru' of the organisation.Sant Nirankari Mission was established in 1929, by Buta Singh.Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Hardev Singh terming it as a "tragic and great loss to the spiritual world. My thoughts are with his countless followers in this sad time."(With input from agencies)