Moradabad: IG 'detains' children for playing cricket

In a bizarre incident, a Moradabad Inspector General (IG) detained bunch of minor children for playing cricket in the Police Training School (PIS) ground on Friday.IG B.R. Meena who is posted at the PIS in Moradabad was hit by a ball while children were playing cricket. After which the officer got riled up and called the police from the nearby civil-lines police station and ordered his sub-ordinates to arrest all kids and prosecute them."Kids were brought for counselling to Civil Lines police station on the orders of IG B.R. Meena. But as the kids were minors they could not be charged with any crime," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Sujata Singh.Later on, the parents of the arrested children reached the police station and created a ruckus demanding the police to free their children.In this whole spat, minors had to stay in the police station for good five hours.