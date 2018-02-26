MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir

Whereas, on the border, Centre has given absolute power to the army to secure the LoC, in Naxal prone areas BJP is trying to put an end to this menace so that development could be done.
To know more about how the BJP government is planning to control the situation at the borders, bring peace in Kashmir valley and other relevant topics, ABP Live’s Anurag Kumar has an in-depth, exclusive conversation with Minister of State (MoS) Home Ministry Hansraj Ahir.
Hansraj Ahir not only talked candidly but also provided factual data to support his statements.
Here are important excerpts from the interview:
Q1) How serious is the problem of Naxalism in India?
Hansraj Ahir: Naxalism is serious but we are working to control it. Since we have come to power, we have been trying to control Naxalism. Earlier it was spread up to 750 police stations. Now it is squeezed to 450 police stations.
If we talk about violence incidents related with Naxalism, in 2013, prior to our government coming to power, there were 1136 incidents. In 2017, it has come down to around 900.
Likewise, casualties as a result of Naxalism related activity in 2013 was 397 and now it’s 263 in 2017.
If we talk about the killing of Naxalite caders, there is an increase by 36 percent. In 2013, 100 we gunned down. Now in 2017, the figure stands at 136.
However, there is a decrease in the deaths of our security personnel by 34 percent (34.8). In 2013, the deaths were 115. Now it’s 75.
The number of surrenders by Naxalites have also increased by 143 percent. Compared to 282, 685 have surrendered. The government has used force plus also developments in Naxalite areas.
We have also worked towards police modernisation. The government has spent extra Rs 25,000 crores on it, in last six months.
Q2) Your comments about the killing of RSS workers in Kerala and radicalisation in West Bengal.
Hansraj Ahir: There is a communist government there. They believe in violence, not the democracy. These killing have sent a message to the people. People don’t want violence at such large scale. We regularly take reports of all these activities. We tell them to stop all this. However, it is a matter of state. Police must act.
Radicalisation has also become common in both these states.
Both these governments (of Kerala and West Bengal) are such that no matter what happens to the country, they want to be seated in the political corridors. Voters will give them a fitting reply.
PM Modi takes All India DG Conference once every year to take stock of such situations.
[ALSO READ] Monday Talk: 'Cong criticises BJP for not creating jobs. Has it given one suggestion as how to increase the same,' asks Naveen Kumar
Q3) Opposition has been alleging that since BJP government has come to power, unrest in the Kashmir valley has increased. What do you want to say on this?
Hansraj Ahir: See this isn’t a new matter. It has been going on since more than last 30 years. Security personnel are doing there job.
In 2005, there were 1990 incidents. And now in 2014, there were 222 incidents. In 2015-208, in 2016-322 and in 2017-342. There is a huge decline.
In terms of civilian killing, there is a decline. If you go through 2005 figures, 557 civilian lost their lives and in 2015 only 17 civilians lost their lives. In 2016, only 15 and in 2017-40.
In 2005, 190 security personnel were martyred. In 2006-151. In 2007-110. But in 2015, 39 security personnel were martyred. In 2016, 82 and 80 in 2017.
However, we want zero here.
If we talk about the killing of terrorists, there is an increase. In 2011, 100 terrorists were killed. In 2012, 72. In 2013, 67.
But since our government came-in 2014, 110 terrorists shot, 108 in 2015. 150 in 2016 and 213 terrorists killed in 2017.
If we talk about stone-pelting incidents, in 2016, there was an increase because of gunning down of a terrorist. However, in 2017, in central Kashmir, the incidents of stone pelting has come down to by 62 percent, from 973 to 524. In north Kashmir, it has come down to 268 from 803. In south Kashmir, the figure was 872 but now 622 (a decline by 28 percent).
So whatsoever the opposition claims, figures are itself an answer to their allegations.
Q4) Tell us something about Jan Aushadhi scheme of GOI.
Hansraj Ahir: Jan Aushadhi scheme is extremely useful for common people. It must be implemented in all states. These stores will provide medicines at a very cheap rate. But where we don’t have our governments in the state, there we aren't getting cooperation like Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal. I don’t know what problem these states have in implementing this scheme.
Q5) How the government is planning to control this recent increase in ceasefire violation by Pakistan?
Hansraj Ahir: We can give tough answer to their ceasefire violations. We have exposed Pakistan in front of the entire world. Pakistan will not have any friend in near future.
Q6) Your comment on recent alleged attack on Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash.
Hansraj Ahir: You can ask in a tough manner from an officer if he fails to perform his duty but you cannot physically assault the person. It is not allowed. Chief Secretaries are not from political parties. They are there because of their talent. So it's bad.
Action will be taken on those found guilty. Officials should be allowed to work in a fearless environment.
To read other by-line stories, interviews and opinion pieces by Anurag Kumar CLICK HERE
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Feb 2018 08:52 AM