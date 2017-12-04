 Monday Talk: From Suffering Spine Injury To Becoming Mr India, Story Of Bodybuilder Yatinder Singh Is One Of Its Kind
Monday Talk: From Suffering Spine Injury To Becoming Mr India, Story Of Bodybuilder Yatinder Singh Is One Of Its Kind

The 34-year-old bodybuilder Yatinder Singh, who recently won Talwalkars Classic Invitational Bodybuilding Competition which was organised under the banner of Indian Body Building & Fitness Federation (IBFF), is all muscles and no fat!

Updated: 04 Dec 2017 11:27 AM
In an exclusive interview to ABP Live's Anurag Kumar, Yatinder Singh says that he has the same relationship with dumbbells, gym as a normal person has with his breath and adds that he does exercise to keep him happy. (Image: Yatinder Singh)

New Delhi: For many, exercise is a labour job but for some, microscopic few, it is a passion and a way of life and one such person is Yatinder Singh from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The 34-year-old bodybuilder who runs gym chain by the name of Otwo Gym 'n' Spa and who recently won Talwalkars Classic Invitational Bodybuilding Competition which was organised under the banner of Indian Body Building & Fitness Federation (IBFF), is all muscles and no fat!

However, Yatinder Singh's life was not a bed of roses. A spinal injury during 2007 almost ended his bodybuilding career. But his will refused to give up and in 2010 he not only bounced back but also won Mr India title.

To know more about this "Indian Hulk" who comes from a very humble background, ABP Live's Anurag Kumar has an exclusive conversation with Yatinder Singh in which the athlete, who now lives in Gurugarm, talked at length.

Here are important excerpts from the interview:

15965778_1810350359232691_6896717468139720812_n

Q1) Why you do so intense exercise?

Yatinder Singh: I have same relationship with dumbbells, gym as a normal person has with his breath. I do exercise to keep myself happy.

Q2) How many hours you work out a day?

Yatinder Singh: Three-and-a-half per day, six days a week. I workout both in morning and evening.

12006285_1625743454360050_5583961052848869660_n

Q3) Diet.

Yatinder Singh: Because I do heavy workout so I also need a heavy diet. To be exact, per day I take 10 eggs (without yolk), 600-gram fish, 300-gram chicken, 80-gram whey protein, 2 bowls of pulses and 500-gram leafy vegetables.

Q4) Since when you are doing it?

Yatinder Singh: I have been doing exercise since the age of 16.

17795997_1858405604427166_1142389715943616023_n

Q5) Future goals.

Yatinder Singh: My future aim is to make the youth of my country understand the importance of health. I want to make people understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Q6) How important it is for a normal person to do exercise?

Yatinder Singh: Like bathing, brushing teeth, exercising should also be a daily routine. It should be a way of life.

14937429_1779149809019413_7450801231855579591_n

Q7) For how many minutes a normal person should do exercise daily?

Yatinder Singh: 150 to 250 minutes of physical activity per week is a must. Physical activity could be anything-Yoga, dancing, swimming or gyming.

Q8) Best time for doing exercise.

Yatinder Singh: Anytime is the best time but the only thing is you must do it with full devotion and dedication. While doing workout hanging out with your phone will not do.

23130972_1952506391683753_432147833529625963_n

Q9) How important is the role of diet in the workout?

Yatinder Singh: It's 50:50 ratio. Proper diet with proper exercise is the key. Healthy food is the answer to good health. Before eating your meal, you must ask yourself that what is its nutritional value.

Q10) Is supplements necessary? And is there side effects of these supplements?

Yatinder Singh: See some supplements are necessary but as we all know that excess of everything is bad. One should take it as per his/her need.

The government must open fitness institutes which should impart "fitness education".

Q11) Contribution of supplements in your bodybuilding journey?

Yatinder Singh: I do take supplements but they aren't the shortcut. Along with them, there is tremendously hard work and sacrifice.

15895310_1811915792409481_7003344298498376776_n

