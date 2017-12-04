Monday Talk: From Suffering Spine Injury To Becoming Mr India, Story Of Bodybuilder Yatinder Singh Is One Of Its Kind

For many, exercise is a labour job but for some, microscopic few, it is a passion and a way of life and one such person is Yatinder Singh from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.The 34-year-old bodybuilder who runs gym chain by the name of Otwo Gym 'n' Spa and who recently won Talwalkars Classic Invitational Bodybuilding Competition which was organised under the banner of Indian Body Building & Fitness Federation (IBFF), is all muscles and no fat!However, Yatinder Singh's life was not a bed of roses. A spinal injury during 2007 almost ended his bodybuilding career. But his will refused to give up and in 2010 he not only bounced back but also won Mr India title.To know more about this "Indian Hulk" who comes from a very humble background,has anwith Yatinder Singh in which the athlete, who now lives in Gurugarm, talked at length.Why you do so intense exercise?Yatinder Singh: I have same relationship with dumbbells, gym as a normal person has with his breath. I do exercise to keep myself happy.[ALSO READ]How many hours you work out a day?Yatinder Singh: Three-and-a-half per day, six days a week. I workout both in morning and evening.Diet.Yatinder Singh: Because I do heavy workout so I also need a heavy diet. To be exact, per day I take 10 eggs (without yolk), 600-gram fish, 300-gram chicken, 80-gram whey protein, 2 bowls of pulses and 500-gram leafy vegetables.Since when you are doing it?Yatinder Singh: I have been doing exercise since the age of 16.Future goals.Yatinder Singh: My future aim is to make the youth of my country understand the importance of health. I want to make people understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.How important it is for a normal person to do exercise?Yatinder Singh: Like bathing, brushing teeth, exercising should also be a daily routine. It should be a way of life.For how many minutes a normal person should do exercise daily?Yatinder Singh: 150 to 250 minutes of physical activity per week is a must. Physical activity could be anything-Yoga, dancing, swimming or gyming.Best time for doing exercise.Yatinder Singh: Anytime is the best time but the only thing is you must do it with full devotion and dedication. While doing workout hanging out with your phone will not do.How important is the role of diet in the workout?Yatinder Singh: It's 50:50 ratio. Proper diet with proper exercise is the key. Healthy food is the answer to good health. Before eating your meal, you must ask yourself that what is its nutritional value.Is supplements necessary? And is there side effects of these supplements?Yatinder Singh: See some supplements are necessary but as we all know that excess of everything is bad. One should take it as per his/her need.The government must open fitness institutes which should impart "fitness education".Contribution of supplements in your bodybuilding journey?Yatinder Singh: I do take supplements but they aren't the shortcut. Along with them, there is tremendously hard work and sacrifice.