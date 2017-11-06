MONDAY TALK: For first time, Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 to have third-party audit, says SDM Rajeev Rai

About Ardh Kumbh 2019:

The Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 in Allahabad, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being designed as a ‘historic and unique event’.Many believe that this Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 has to be sumptuous as a Yogi (saint) himself is the CM of the state.However, before the grand Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019, in 2018, there will be Magha Mela and it will be in the line of Ardh Kumbha.SDM (City-Allahabad) Rajeev Rai, Magha Mela in-charge and who is also de facto Ardh Kumbh Mela in-charge (as no other officer is assigned to the job yet), in anshed important light on the preparations for Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019.AFP PHOTO / FILE"During Magha Mela 2018, you will experience the Kumbh before the Kumbh," said SDM.The Allahabad district, for the first time, will witness mammoth permanent constructions before the auspicious religious gathering in 2019 as the UP government is constructing five ROBs."This Kumbh will be different. We are going to construct five flyovers (Road Over Bridges) in Allahabad. October 2018 is our deadline. We have divided our whole work (for Kumbh) in two categories-one permanent and other temporary. Widening of roads, construction of railway bridges will also be done." said Rajeev Rai.A civil airport also is being built next to Bamrauli airport, as the latter is mainly an Air Force station. The new airport will be equipped to handle all kinds of plans including big ones like Boeing 737.Around Rs 500 crores worth projects have been sanctioned."The state government wants every construction to be done before the Kumbha," SDM said."In last Kumbh, eight to 10 crores visited Sangam Nagari Allahabad and this time we are expecting 10 to 12 crores devotees," SDM informed."Swachh Kumbh Swachh Prayag is our motto this time. For cleanness, we will press into service many advanced types of equipment. All the major crossing will also be embellished," SDM further said.For the first time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up a Prayagraj Mela Development Authority which would work as a nodal agency for all preparations for the event.AFP PHOTO / FILE"Parking of vehicles has been a challenging task during Kumbh and this time we constructing a parking near to the Kumbh area. Plus we will also make all efforts to smoothen public transport during the event," SDM further said.Each and every road of the city will be monitored for traffic, he added.Interestingly, this time, project consultants are also being hired to give Kumbh a more professional touch."Project consultants were never hired in Kumbh before. This time we are hiring them," Rai said.This time there will be a third party audit of the Kumbh (in addition to general audit) so that we can maintain quality.To deal with any kind of eventuality, we are spending more than Rs 37 crores in the medical field.It may be recalled that during Maha Kumbh 2013, scores died due to a stampede.After Maha Kumbh 2013 which is organised after every 12 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela (which comes after every 6 years) will be celebrated in 2019 in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Kumbh is a mass Hindu pilgrimage of faith in which Hindus gather to bathe in holy river Ganga.