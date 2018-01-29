Monday Talk: 'Economic prosperity of western Australia is very much tied to India,' says Matt Keogh, MP, Australian Parliament

"I represent western Australia which has seen new migrant Indian population so for me it is very important to involve with Indian people to increase my understanding of India and background of people who are coming to Australia," said Keogh who was recently in India.
In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live's Anurag Kumar, while talking about India-Australia relationship, he further said-"Projects in India and Australia helped build a network of people in both countries that in turn helped improve understanding not at the political level but also at the entrepreneurial level."
Relations between people, in turn, help the political relationship, he added while commenting on the sidelines of an event.
Matt Keogh was here to attend the 7th edition of Australia-India Youth Dialogue (AIYD).
Recently, AIYD 2018 held in Delhi to discuss, debate, ideate and collaborate on how digital disruption is shaping our democracy, media and the future of the workplace.
The sub-themes of the dialogue included the future of democracy – governing and youth civic engagement in a digital age, the future of information –blockchain and cybersecurity in a digital age and the future of work – the impact of exponential technologies and the advent of the sharing economy on labour markets.
As per AIYD, a recently published trends report by it suggests that the bilateral relationship has seen a qualitative leap in last 12 months.
"With AIYD, our goal is to support and accelerate the strategic partnership between Australia and India. We can nurture the bilateral relationship by encouraging debate, dialogue and collaborations between the topmost and emerging young leaders from both the countries.
"So, every year, AIYD provides a platform for this rich exchange by hosting young Australian and Indian leaders. Today, we can proudly say that our 180+ member strong alumni from India and Australia have made a significant impact through collaborations," said AIYD Chair Karan Anand.
Every year, AIYD brings together 15 brilliant, enterprising and young minds from Australia and India at an annual conference to enable a rich exchange of ideas to inject new impetus into the bilateral relationship. Hosted in Australia and India in alternate years, AIYD provides a deeper cultural insight and understanding of the similarities and differences between both the nations.
"The AIYD is a great platform for both India and Australia to get together and understand the challenges that we both face, given that both the nations are so different," said Scott Farlow, Parliamentary Secretary, Austalia, on how the AIYD is impacting the relations between Australia and India.
Speaking on the tremendous support extended by the governments of Australia and India, Sachin Kumar, Head of Strategy & Scheduling at Cricket Australia, said, "Without the corporation or support of both governments, AIYD would not have been able to put together such a fantastic agenda. The discussions that are happening are very enriching and relevant to the two governments."
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 08:20 AM